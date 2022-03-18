Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.45 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPAR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.75.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $84.43 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.31.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $198,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,835 shares of company stock worth $778,833 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,898 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.