ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORICGet Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect ORIC Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $29.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after buying an additional 211,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,033.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 133,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 500.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 64,889 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

