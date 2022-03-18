Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Million

Analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) to post $5.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.05 million. Phunware posted sales of $2.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year sales of $10.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.27 million to $10.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Get Phunware alerts:

PHUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of PHUN opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $256.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phunware by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 116,646 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Phunware during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Phunware during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Phunware during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Phunware during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware (Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phunware (PHUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.