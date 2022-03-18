Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.69 Million

Equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $66.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.40 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $48.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $284.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.74 million to $305.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $333.46 million, with estimates ranging from $262.43 million to $378.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

NYSE EPRT opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,360,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,447 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,567,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.