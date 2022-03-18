Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.46.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average of $60.79. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

