Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.27. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.