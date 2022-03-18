iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Reduced by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $266.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $234.70 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

