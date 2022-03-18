Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 691 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KWB Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $75.10 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.17.

