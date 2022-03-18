Syverson Strege & Co Buys Shares of 539 Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

XMLV opened at $54.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.64. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $50.89 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.