Edge Capital Group LLC Has $8.91 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $490.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $483.47 and its 200-day moving average is $497.58. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $452.36 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

