MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE:MGM opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365 over the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 46.2% during the third quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after buying an additional 60,356 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Islet Management LP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 77.8% during the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,260,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

