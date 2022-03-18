Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

GOL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $5.74 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 710,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth approximately $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 391,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth $2,327,000. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

