Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,114 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 20.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 840,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,336 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Shares of ENB opened at $44.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $45.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.