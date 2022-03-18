VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. VistaGen Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 2,465.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 156,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,894,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after buying an additional 145,721 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 96,757 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 8,464,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 3,341,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics (Get Rating)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

