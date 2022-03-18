Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Andrew Alford Sells 445 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) insider Andrew Alford sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total value of $82,236.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $188.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.11 and a 1 year high of $190.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.27.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

