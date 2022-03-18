Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $231.67 Million

Brokerages predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) will report $231.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $231.50 million to $232.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $182.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIMO shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

SIMO stock opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.