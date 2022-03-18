Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.46

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and traded as low as $3.12. Acquired Sales shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 1,600 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06.

Get Acquired Sales alerts:

About Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP)

LFTD Partners Inc engages in manufacture, sale and distribution of cannabinoid-infused products. Its products includes beverages, shots, water, other liquids, water soluble nano drops or liquids, lotions, sprays, conditioners, creams, oils, pre-rolled hemp joints and hemp cigarettes, caviar cones, dabs, cartridges, gummies, saucy dmnds, CBG delta-8-THC flower, disposable delta-8-THC vapes, tinctures, powder, water packets, effervescent tablets, capsules, bath bombs, balms, body washes, gummies, food, chocolate, other edibles, and non-prescription cannabinoid formulations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acquired Sales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acquired Sales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.