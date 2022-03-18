Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.46

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and traded as low as $3.12. Acquired Sales shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 1,600 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06.
About Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acquired Sales (AQSP)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Acquired Sales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acquired Sales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.