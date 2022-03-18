Paragon Care Limited (PGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Paragon Care alerts:

In other news, insider Shane Tanner acquired 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$62,560.00 ($45,007.19).

Paragon Care Limited supplies durable medical equipment, medical devices, and consumable medical products to health and aged care markets in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers clinical solutions for anaesthetists, intensivists, cardiac, vascular, and pain management; designs, manufactures, and distributes reagent red blood cells, monoclonal blood grouping reagents, and ancillary products for immunohaematology laboratories; and eye care products, such as ophthalmology and optometry, neonatal vision screening, and procedural kits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.