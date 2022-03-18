Zepp Health Co. to Issue Not Available Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ZEPP)

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) declared a Not Available dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ZEPP opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. Zepp Health has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEPP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zepp Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 449.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zepp Health by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.