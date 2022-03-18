Hudock Inc. Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,506 shares of company stock worth $2,654,263 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.