BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Down 15.5% in February

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGY. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth $198,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,583,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,364 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.