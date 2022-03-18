GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 8,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE GSK opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 102.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,408 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,948,000 after buying an additional 3,262,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,386,000 after buying an additional 1,929,345 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 481.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,830,000 after buying an additional 1,480,492 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,540,000 after buying an additional 1,365,400 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

