ATC Coin One Day Volume Reaches $2.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (ATCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 49.1% against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a market cap of $166,053.18 and $2.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.34 or 0.00269932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00015318 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001604 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

