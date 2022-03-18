Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.92 million.
STVN stock opened at €17.30 ($19.01) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($32.07).
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 784,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after buying an additional 364,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 151,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,242,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,740,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
