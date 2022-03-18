Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.92 million.

STVN stock opened at €17.30 ($19.01) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($32.07).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on STVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.69 ($27.13).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 784,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after buying an additional 364,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 151,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,242,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,740,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

