Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis.
DFH stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. Dream Finders Homes has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $36.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dream Finders Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dream Finders Homes (DFH)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.