Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DFH stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. Dream Finders Homes has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $36.60.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dream Finders Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 75,141 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 486.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.