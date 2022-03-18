Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.92 million.

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €17.30 ($19.01) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($32.07). The business’s 50 day moving average is €16.97 and its 200-day moving average is €21.75.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.69 ($27.13).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

