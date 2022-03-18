Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.92 million.
Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €17.30 ($19.01) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($32.07). The business’s 50 day moving average is €16.97 and its 200-day moving average is €21.75.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stevanato Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
