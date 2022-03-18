Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVNGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.92 million.

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €17.30 ($19.01) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($32.07). The business’s 50 day moving average is €16.97 and its 200-day moving average is €21.75.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.69 ($27.13).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.