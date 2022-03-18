DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.93.

DOYU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 855,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 39,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $4,064,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DouYu International by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 142,314 shares during the period. 19.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

