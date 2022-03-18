Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Brilliant Earth Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

BRLT opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRLT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $215,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $2,867,546.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 695,144 shares of company stock worth $9,041,929.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,472,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $14,177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $945,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

