Hyve (HYVE) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Hyve (HYVE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. Hyve has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $229,717.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,812.67 or 0.06943957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,434.71 or 0.99825615 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 95.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00036860 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

