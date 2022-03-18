Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.36. Kimco Realty posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

KIM opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

