$47.67 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $47.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.34 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $69.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $208.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.79 million to $215.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $227.99 million, with estimates ranging from $202.75 million to $239.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NYSE WRE opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.42 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 357.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

