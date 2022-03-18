Syverson Strege & Co Sells 698 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Syverson Strege & Co reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,839.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 740,539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,155,000 after acquiring an additional 707,556 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,111,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,737,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,556,000 after acquiring an additional 59,718 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average of $81.00. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.16 and a one year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.