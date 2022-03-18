Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.5% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,726,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after buying an additional 1,934,115 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.7% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VMBS stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
