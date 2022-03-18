Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Position Lowered by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

