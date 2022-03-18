Brokerages Anticipate City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. City Office REIT reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover City Office REIT.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

CIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

NYSE:CIO opened at $17.69 on Friday. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.40 million, a PE ratio of 1.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 242,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.