Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,037 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $334.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.