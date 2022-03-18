PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $49,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,972 shares of company stock worth $7,398,581. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 55.3% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 61,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

