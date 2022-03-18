Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,221 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 18.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 656 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,126 shares of company stock worth $16,489,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $564.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.70. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $598.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

