Newfound Research LLC Purchases 520 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $87.66 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

