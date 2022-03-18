Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 28,014 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,916 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 28,014 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $241,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,126 shares of company stock worth $16,489,970. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $564.16 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $598.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $521.15 and its 200-day moving average is $512.70.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

