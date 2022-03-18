Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $14.15 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up about 1.2% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.03.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

