IAM Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IAM Advisory LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $444.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $484.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $576.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $209.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.78.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

