Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $233.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $213.65 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

