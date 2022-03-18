Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AdaptHealth (AHCO)

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/8/2022 – AdaptHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – AdaptHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $32.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – AdaptHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $44.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – AdaptHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $20.00.
- 2/25/2022 – AdaptHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $28.00.
- 2/25/2022 – AdaptHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $26.00.
- 2/18/2022 – AdaptHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – AdaptHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “
- 2/2/2022 – AdaptHealth was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.
- 1/18/2022 – AdaptHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “
AHCO opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $38.84.
In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 25,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.