Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AdaptHealth (AHCO)

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/8/2022 – AdaptHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – AdaptHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $32.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – AdaptHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $44.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – AdaptHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $20.00.

2/25/2022 – AdaptHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $28.00.

2/25/2022 – AdaptHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $26.00.

2/18/2022 – AdaptHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – AdaptHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

2/2/2022 – AdaptHealth was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

1/18/2022 – AdaptHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

AHCO opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 25,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,653 shares in the last quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $197,875,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after buying an additional 34,062 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 31.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,884,000 after buying an additional 977,601 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,992,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

