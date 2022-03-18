Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $42.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.78. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Scholastic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

