Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 330 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

TSLA stock opened at $871.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $906.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $932.67. The company has a market capitalization of $875.32 billion, a PE ratio of 177.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

