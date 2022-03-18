Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Bought by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J David Wargo purchased 2,300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.15 per share, with a total value of $303,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $138.16 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $128.82 and a one year high of $188.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.99 and its 200-day moving average is $157.65.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

