CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

Shares of CarLotz stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.76. CarLotz has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $191.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOTZ. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in CarLotz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CarLotz by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CarLotz by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 29,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CarLotz by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 94,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CarLotz by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 68,842 shares during the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

