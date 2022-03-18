CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share.
Shares of CarLotz stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.76. CarLotz has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $191.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.18.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
CarLotz Company Profile (Get Rating)
CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.
