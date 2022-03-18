Newfound Research LLC Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 37.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after buying an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 56.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after buying an additional 49,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECL opened at $171.67 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.05.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.23.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

