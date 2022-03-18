Newfound Research LLC Acquires 340 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

